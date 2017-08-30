Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for aggravated assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man accused of murder had that charge dropped as he was sentenced Wednesday on other charges, according to online court documents.

Cordero Pinex, who was 20 when arrested in February 2016 in Wisconsin, was sentenced to about 16 years in prison after he was found guilty on a charge of aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement. That sentence was reduced by 547 days for time already served in jail while awaiting trial.

He also was found guilty of carrying a handgun without a license — a crime for which he’d been previously convicted — and received a suspended six-year sentence.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in 2016 that Pinex was arrested in Wisconsin on a warrant charging him with murder and carrying a handgun without a license. Police said in 2016 that Pinex shot and killed 30-year-old Joshua Neloms in June 2015 at the Rodeway Inn in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.