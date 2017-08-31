App encourages volunteering in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city has launched a new app to encourage Hoosiers to volunteer.

The app is called Selfless.

The announcement was made Thursday morning as volunteers helped pick up trash in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

The creator of the app, Joshua Driver, said it will help people sign up for volunteering in their neighborhoods.

“It’s going to help deliver more opportunities to people based on what they like, what their skill sets are, and really kind of just grow the community as a whole instead of just focusing on one party of it,” Driver said.

Thursday’s announcement came in an effort to give residents the chance to participate in Indy Do Day at the end of September.