Home visit leads to 2 arrests, confiscation of drugs and money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Community Corrections home visit led to the drug arrests of a man and woman.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 28-year-old Dionysus Mitchell and 33-year-old Katherine Taylor were taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Several minutes later, police say Mitchell arrived.

Police said they were carrying out a visit at Mitchell’s residence in the 7200 block of Rawlins Square Tuesday afternoon when Taylor answered the door. At that time, officers could smell what they believed to be burning marijuana coming from inside the home.

Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence. During the search, a digital scale, a substance suspected to be marijuana, suspected controlled prescription pills, a handgun and nearly $2,400 in cash were discovered.

Mitchell, who was already on home detention for a 2015 felony gun case, now faces a preliminary charges for dealing and possession of marijuana and escape. Taylor faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of marijuana.