Meet the trainers behind Animal Planet’s “Rescue Dog to Super Dog”

Millions of dogs live in shelters in the U.S. waiting for their forever homes. Tens of millions of people in the U.S. live with physical, psychological or neurological disabilities.

In Animal Planet’s new series, RESCUE DOG TO SUPER DOG, shelter dogs are given a second chance to become a service dog in training to a person with a disability who needs assistance.

In RESCUE DOG TO SUPER DOG, dog trainers Nate Schoemer and Laura London meet a person in need and match them with a shelter dogs with the right attitude and aptitude to provide the specific service for the person in need. The work begins as Nate and Laura begin training activities with each dog and human to ready them for their new roles.

Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler tells us more.

RESCUE DOG TO SUPER DOG premieres on Animal Planet on Saturday, August 12th at 10 PM ET/PT.

