Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 1-3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for something to do in the Indianapolis area this weekend, there is plenty going on that is sure to keep you busy.

Check out the top eight things going in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

63rd NHRA Nationals

It is Labor Day weekend which means the biggest drag racing event in the world will return to action in the Circle City for the 63rd time. The multi-day event starts August 30 and runs through Sunday the 3, the last event of the NHRA season. Tickets start at $17.

5th Annual Blues Fest Weekend

The Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (Fishers) will play host to the 5th Annual Blues Fest this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. both evenings. Performers this year include on Friday: Zach Day, Lightnin’ Rod & The Thunderbolts, Dicky James and Governor Davis. On Saturday, the lineup of performers includes The Blues Ambassadors, Bridget Kelly Band, Rev. Charlie Edmonds and Samantha Fish. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and alcohol into the venue, and blankets and lawn chairs are welcome!

Meadful Things and Outciders Festival

Indiana’s only festival celebrating craft meads and ciders is this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Circle City Industrial Complex (1125 East Brookside Avenue). A ticket (GA: $50/VIP: $60) will give you access to unlimited samples of over 150 different meads and ciders from 50 different makers.

Indy LaborFest

This Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., Georgia Street will become LaborFest. This free admission festival is likely to draw more than 20,000 people downtown to enjoy live music, food, beverages and a kid’s zone. This celebration is made possible by the Central Indiana AFL-CIO and iHeartMedia.

Purdue hosts Louisville at Lucas Oil + Soul Street Pregame

College football returns to action this weekend and you won’t have to travel far to see two powerhouse programs battle it out. The Boilermakers will host Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday with a kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Before the game, make sure to swing by the Pan Am Plaza for a special pre-game concert featuring Soul Street at 4:30 p.m.

Bob Seger and Grand Funk Railroad

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band + Grand Funk Railroad will be making a stop at Klipsch this Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. You can hear your favorites from Rolle Me Away to Night Moves to We’re an American Band and more with tickets starting at $41.

Fever final regular season game and Indy 11 v. San Francisco

The Indiana Fever will play their last game of the 2017 season against the San Antonio Stars this Saturday with a tip-off time scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Indy 11 will try to rebound after last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Armada as they play host to San Francisco. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

John Mayer

One of the biggest performers in the world will make a stop at the Klipsch Music Center this Sunday on his 2017 World Tour: The Search for Everything. You can see John Mayer take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $26.

