WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Trump will pledge $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in the area earlier in the week to assist.

Vice President Mike Pence visited a church in the city of Rockport on Thursday that was damaged when Harvey came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

Harvey has caused record flooding in parts of the state and has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people.