52-year-old Indianapolis man dies in Hamilton County crash

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — A 52-year-old man died in surgery Friday night following a two-truck crash in northeastern Hamilton County, the sheriff’s office said.

James V. Gibson of Indianapolis was southbound on State Road 213 when the blue 2001 Sonoma he was driving crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and crashed into a northbound 2013 Ram driven by Juan C. Barrantes, 46, of Arcadia, police said.

“The resulting collision forced the Sonoma truck on to an embankment on the west side of SR 213,” said a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating the fatal crash, which was first reported about 3:18 p.m. on State Road 213 south of 256th Street, just over a mile east of Arcadia.

Gibson was extricated from the Sonoma and taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, where he died while in surgery, the release said.

Barrantes refused medical treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 317-773-1282.