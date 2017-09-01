IMPD finds missing mom wanted for attempted murder of kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have ended their search for an Indianapolis woman who they say abducted her three children in July.

IMPD provided a new mugshot of the mother, Mekielle Pullins, on Friday, but did not immediately offer additional information. Mullins was charged July 20 with attempted murder after threats against her children, court documents say. She was jailed Thursday, according to online records.

Pullins and her children were part of a statewide Amber Alert on July 18. It was canceled after authorities found the children unharmed in the 2000 block of North Luett Avenue, but the 22-year-old mom left the area prior to officers arriving on scene. The children were taken into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services for safety, according to an IMPD release in July.

Police said during the Amber Alert that they were worried that the children might have been in “immediate danger” as Pullins had threatened to harm the children in the past.

According to court documents, the Department of Child Services received a report on July 18 alleging that Pullins had filmed herself covering the mouth and nose of her 2-year-old son and then sent the video to the child’s father, along with threats to kill the child. During the 10-second video, Pullins faces a bathroom mirror, with her cellphone in her left hand and the child in her right, pressing hard against the face of the child, who can be heard trying to breathe and cry out, as well as try to squirm and try to get free, documents say.

An IMPD detective spoke to the boy’s father, who described being hit in the face and eye by Pullins previously, causing a serious eye injury. After speaking with the father, the detective contacted IMPD Missing Persons, leading to the Amber Alert.

The boy’s father, who has another child with Pullins, provided the IMPD detective with email correspondence between himself and Pullins. On numerous occasions within that email correspondence, Pullins refers to her intentions to harm or kill the child, for example, when she says, “Who got funeral money lol.”

The emails also include at least two versions of the video of herself indicating she is suffocating the child.