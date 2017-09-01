ISP warns of Hurricane Harvey scam callers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police said it has received reports from citizens who have gotten phone calls asking for funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The callers are identifying themselves as representatives for state police. However, ISP is not soliciting funds for Harvey victims and will not be contacting citizens by telephone requesting funds.

Those who received the calls did not become a victim to the scam and reported the incident instead.

ISP says that if you are contacted by anyone requesting payment or money for an event or situation, tell them to send you information through the mail. If the call is legitimate, they should be able to send the requested information.

ISP also recommends talking to family members about phone scams and to have a plan in place if a scammer calls.