What to do in your garden now that September is here

This is an excellent time of year for the garden, planting and transplanting particularly. Remember to plant spring flowering bulbs now so that the roots have time to establish. Also, do that seasonal wardrobe change by switching out summer annuals in containers for colorful Mums.

Weeding the gardens now is critical so that seed heads don’t form and create more baby weeds for spring. Saving some seeds from perennial seed heads is a great and inexpensive way to start new next season. After you clip the seed heads from perennials, cut back to the ground anything dying off. Lay the seed head on some newspaper to dry out then store in an airtight container.

That Autumnal Equinox will be here before you know it, Friday, September 22nd at 4:02pm marks the arrival of the first day of fall. But our first hard frost is not until October typically.

