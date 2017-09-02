Ad: Giraffe escapes Oregon mountain home

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A giraffe calf — named Raffi — has escaped a Beaverton home due to a damaged fence, according to a Craigslist ad.

However, authorities are not looking for the supposedly missing animal.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton Police Department, but neither have received reports of someone missing a giraffe nor are they looking for one.

The giraffe’s owners said on the ad that Raffi may be headed downhill toward the vineyards as he loves grapes.

Raffi’s home is reportedly on the south side of Cooper Mountain, off Grabhorn Road near the quarry.

Due to his age, the giraffe could “easily” be mistaken for a deer or llama.

According to the ad, the owners have the correct permits to own a giraffe and have asked the public to call 911 if Raffi is found.

Despite social media reports we are not serching for a baby giraffe. They are cute and we would search for one if they were missing. JMS pic.twitter.com/BylDyKPm7X — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) September 2, 2017