3-year-old hurt in off-road vehicle crash sent to Riley

MILAN, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year-old boy was sent to an Indianapolis hospital after a weekend off-road vehicle crash in Ripley County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The boy was riding with a 12-year-old driver of a Polaris 850 Sportsman on a private residential property near the 7000 block of Spades Road, about 2 miles north of Milan, said Joshua C. Thomas, a Natural Resources media contact, in a news release issued Sunday. About 5:57 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle struck a barn on the residence and the 3-year-old hit his head.



Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis for treatment. Natural Resources officers did not know the extent of the boy’s injuries but said they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Milan is about 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis.