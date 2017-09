INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following a chase on the city’s southeast side.

According to IMPD, the suspect led police on a chase, which began before 6 a.m., in a stolen truck.

IMPD: Suspect in a stolen truck led police on a short chase down I-465 SB & I-74 EB before stopping on ramp. No injures. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/cFjaDNkQBj — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) September 4, 2017

Police said the chase happened on I-465 southbound and I-74 eastbound, ending shortly after it began.

The suspect then stopped in the area of the Post Road ramp.

#BREAKING: Possible police chase ends on the SE side with a man in cuffs. #Daybreak8 #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/TAWT81ySAh — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) September 4, 2017

The suspect was then apprehended by police.

There were no injuries as a result of the chase.