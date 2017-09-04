Boone County deputies investigate shooting death of tortoise

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of a pet tortoise in rural Zionsville.

Deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. Friday to the death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Monday night. The release from Deputy Ken Conley, a public information officer, said the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. Conley did not indicate a specific part of rural Zionsville where the incident had occurred.

“Since the time Deputy Hannah Fisher, Animal Control Liaison was made aware of the incident; she has been in contact with the deceased tortoise’s owner, the person who shot the tortoise, and multiple witnesses and otherwise involved persons,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office is working with Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health and the county prosecutor’s office on the case.

“The welfare of all who reside in Boone County is priority, whether human or animal,” the release concluded.