5K trail run gives troubled teens a second chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good News Ministries is known for giving a helping hand.

Over the years, the ministry is responsible for taking troubled teenage boys to a summer camp — with the help of a trail run.

Good News Boys Home 40-Day Challenge is a camp developed out of Good News Ministries. Each year, the group takes about 40 teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17 to a camp in Reelsville, Indiana, about 30 miles southwest of Indianapolis. The camp is 145 acres of woods.

At the camp, four boys are assigned to a cabin with a counselor. The boys go water rafting, ride all-terrain vehicles and learn life skills. The goal is to teach the boys manhood through the Bible during their stay.

The camp for the boys is free.

Good News Ministries raises funding for the camp during an annual 5K Trail Run. Runners pay $25 and $30 the day of the event for the 5K.

All the proceeds goes toward the camp and an academy to fund schooling for the boys during the year.

Aaron Rudulph is a college student in Florida. He went through the 40-Day Challenge summer camp. Today, Rudulph is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice. He credits his mentors at summer camp for helping him make good decisions.

“I chose criminal justice because during the camp a lot of the mentors were in criminal justice. I looked up to them and wanted to do somethings like them,” Rudulph said.

If you would like to learn more about the 5K Trail Run, go to the Good News Ministries website goodnewsministries.com.