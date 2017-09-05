Delphi ready for trail upgrades after 2 murders

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city with an extensive trail system is moving ahead with safety improvements, months after two teen hikers were killed.

Jacob Adams, Delphi’s community development director, says about $120,000 has been raised for cameras, better lighting and other improvements along 13 miles of hiking trails

Adams tells the Journal & Courier the state chipped in another $50,000. The upgrades are expected to begin in September in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The improvements were recommended by a task force, following the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The bodies of the Delphi teens were found in February in a wooded area.