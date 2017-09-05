Thieves knock hole in wall to break into grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thieves went to extreme lengths to break into a grocery store on the southwest side.

It happened last week at the Tienda Mexicana Yolis Supermarket.

The owner told 24-Hour News 8 he doesn’t know why anyone would target his business. He believes the thieves got in by knocking a large hole in the wall. He did a walkthrough of the store and found the damage in the men’s bathroom.

Surveillance video provided by the owner shows what appears to be a man crawling on the floor to get to the register.

Once the person gets behind the counter, you can see another person crawling out of the aisle. Video shows them pulling out drawers and going through everything before crawling back.

“I’m scared because I don’t know if somebody was still in the store,” said Ramiro Carrillo, who is the owner.

Carrillo said he came into work early Saturday morning to find a huge mess in the store.

“I see the tortillas on the floor on the other side,” Carrillo said. “I say ‘something’s wrong,’ because when I closed I cleaned the floor. Everything was okay.”

The video from the back of the store shows what appears be three people making their way to the deli section. The owner and his nephew noticed something missing from the freezer.

“The meat, I noticed the meat was kind of gone too because I remember my uncle, he filled it up and it was kind of gone,” said Mark Castaneda, who also works at the store. “Almost all the meat was gone, the chicken, everything.”

The owner spent time cleaning up the mess last week, including the damage in the men’s bathroom.

“I walked into the men’s restroom. It was a disaster in there with the big hole where they tried to get in,” said Castaneda. “I was pretty shocked because I was like, ‘how could anybody?’ You have to be like a master to do this.”

The grocery store is back to business as usual, and employees are hoping whoever is responsible for the crime will be held accountable.

“Whoever did it, I hope they caught because they (owner and wife) don’t want other stores to get robbed or anything.”

Police said the store next door is vacant. Right now they are still waiting to review the surveillance video. If you know anything that can help them solve this case please call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.