2018 Colts camp expected at Westfield's Grand Park

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday are expected to announce their 2018 training camp will be at Grand Park, a source tells 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun.

A news release issued Tuesday night by the Colts said the team, the park and the city of Westfield will announce “a major partnership that will make Westfield a destination for sports fans beyond youth sports.”

The formal announcement will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the parks’ Events Center, 19000 Grand Park Blvd. People expected to attend include Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, Colts Chief Operating Office Pete Ward, Westfield Mayor Andy Cook and Westfield Chief of Staff Todd Burton.

The Colts had training camp this year at their complex on the northwest side, except for two open practices at Lucas Oil Stadium and Warren Central High School. In earlier years, the Colts had training camps in Anderson Univeristy and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.