Back-to-School Meals Made Easy: Lunchbox essentials and quick weeknight dinners

Life with kids can be busy enough on an everyday basis, but then you have to think about lunches, dinners and everything else in between! Why not keep things simple with fresh ideas that are sure to please everyone?!

Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann shares a few ideas:

Lunchbox Essentials

Sparkling Ice Slim Cans

Perfect beverage to drop in your child’s lunch bag!

Excellent soda alternative that contains zero calories and zero carbs

Slightly carbonated with B-Vitamins, Vitamin D and antioxidants

Gluten free, caffeine free, and sodium free

Available in four delicious flavors- Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Cherry Limeade and Kiwi Strawberry

Available in retailers nationwide



T-Fal Ingenio Apple Wedger

Makes sliced fruit a breeze to pack as a snack or in lunches

Extended blades deliver a crisp, clean cut straight through the apple skin to create the perfect apple wedge for your child.

Also features elevated handles to keep your knuckles safe as well as a safety cover for storage.

Available on Amazon, Kohls.com and various grocery stores nationwide



Go Organically® Fruit Snacks

USDA- certified organic, made with real fruit purees and fruit juices

Include 100% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C

Non-GMO, gluten-free, preservative-free

Only 70 calories per pack, so throw a few in your child’s lunchbox or backpack for an easy, delicious, and guilt-free on-the-go treat!



AquaBall

Swap sugary sodas for AquaBall, the zero-calorie, sugar-free and preservative-free children’s beverage.

naturally flavored water – available in Berry Frost, Fruit Punch, Grape and Strawberry Lemonade

Ffeatures fun, colorful packaging with fan favorite characters from Disney’s “Frozen”, Disney Princesses, Marvel’s “Avengers,” and Disney Classic Characters

Easy Dinners

Explore Cuisine Bean and Pulse Pastas

Explore Cuisine offers a variety of pastas made from 100% organic beans, lentils, rice and peas.

beans, lentils, rice and peas. Loaded with plant-based protein, fiber and iron

all gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and kosher

Cook up in less than 10 minutes, making weeknight dinners a breeze!

Available at explorecuisine.com and Meijer stores locally

Mama Mancini’s

Offers a variety of all-natural meatballs, stuffed meatballs, Italian sauces and more

all-natural product line made using only real, delicious ingredients

Products can be heated up at home, allowing you to have a hearty, authentically Italian meal on the table in minutes – perfect for even the busiest of families!

Available at retailers nationwide

T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker ($99.99 // Macy’s)

This stainless steel pressure cooker takes the guesswork out of using a pressure cooker

Ideal for the home cook with a busy schedule, users can prepare elaborate and impressive meals very quickly and safely.

Featuring a unique one-hand system, the T-fal Clipso allows users to open and close the lid with only one hand.

Also features a valve that controls steam release, for added safety.

The durable stainless steel construction guarantees an extended lifespan and is dishwasher safe