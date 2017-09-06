Delta to offer direct flights from Indianapolis to Paris

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has landed its first year-round nonstop flight to Europe.

Beginning May 24, Hoosiers have the option be connected to Europe year-round with service scheduled at least three times per week.

The new flight will provide an imperative link in connecting Indiana businesses with global markets as part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda.

Governor Holcomb said in a statement:

Indiana’s pro-business reputation continues to grow and spread around the globe, and that’s why securing a direct transatlantic flight is so important. This flight is a big win for our state’s business community and for Hoosier travelers. I cannot wait to see that first Delta flight take off for Europe in just a few short months.

Holcomb made the announcement at the Indianapolis International Airport Wednesday. Mayor Joe Hogsett was also in attendance.

.@GovHolcomb will make a major announcement about economic development per his team at the Indy airport #indypol pic.twitter.com/HGLyipjAWF — Eric Feldman (@EricSFeldman) September 6, 2017

The airline’s service is expected to go on sale beginning on September 23.