Driver killed when semi veers off US 24 overpass; highway closed for hours

(WANE) — A semi truck driver was killed early Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 24 just over the Indiana State Line in Ohio.

Police and medics were called around 5 a.m. Wednesday to the highway about one mile from the state line. Crews arrived to find a semi and its trailer badly crumpled under an overpass there.

Investigators said a commercial semi was headed eastbound when his rig veered off U.S. 24 at C.R. 11 in Ohio and struck the bridge. The semi then fell onto C.R. 11 and caught fire, investigators said.

The semi was hauling car parts. The load was left scattered around the scene.

Officials said both eastbound and westbound lanes should be closed until noon or 1 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation sent bridge inspectors to the scene to study the span. It did not sustain any damage to the structure, officials said.

Traffic was being routed onto S.R. 101. The highway was expected to open back up to traffic around noon.