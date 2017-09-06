House of Representatives to vote on self-driving car road testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on whether to allow more self-driving car testing on the roads.

Specifically, the bill would speed up development on self-driving cars and bar states from blocking the vehicles.

Automakers and tech companies including General Motors and Waymo have been pushing for new federal rules making it easier to deploy self-driving technology.

