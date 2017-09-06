Lebanon police dog dies after hit by vehicle

Related Coverage Zionsville K-9 continues to recover after being hit by pickup truck during training

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Lebanon authorities said Wednesday a police dog died this past weekend after escaping from his handler’s kennel and being struck by an unknown vehicle.

Nico, a narcotics dog that could also apprehend suspects, died Sunday. He had been with the department and his handler, Officer Tommy Nash, for almost two years.

Nico was in his outdoor kennel at Nash’s home Saturday when he escaped while Nash was away. When Nash returned, police said in a news release, he noticed Nico was missing and began searching for the dog. The canine was found dead after he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Plans were being made for a private memorial service and memorial for Nico at the police department.