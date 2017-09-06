Upcoming Anderson job fair to feature over 60 employers

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Over 60 local and regional employers will be looking to hire employees in Anderson during the HireAnderson Job Fair Sept. 21.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Mounds Mall in the former Sears space, across from Garfield’s Restaurant. Employers such as Nestlé USA, Continental Engineering, Ivy Tech Community College and the Madison County Community Health Center.

In addition to employers, service organizations such as the Anderson Public Library and JobSource/Work One will highlight services such as resume assistance, building computer skills and other employment-focused assistance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume, but one is not required to participate.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he is excited to have so many job openings available, and that anyone who desires a new job should attend. .

“These employers are looking for reliable individuals who have a strong work ethic,” Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “I am hopeful everyone interested takes advantage of this event.”

Those who are unable to attend can use the HireAnderson portal on the city’s website to connect with employers.