2 sought after theft of 6-month-old Labrador retriever in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield police are seeking two suspects in connection with the theft of a 6-month old yellow Labrador retriever.

Police said Thursday on their Facebook page that officers responded Wednesday night to the 200 block of 161st Street in reference to theft of a dog.

Two females entered the property and approached the dog kennel about 6:45 p.m. and again about 8 p.m, police were told. The females petted the dog and asked the residents questions about it.

About 9 p.m., the residents noticed that their dog named Molly was missing from the kennel, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a gray ball cap, a gray hoodie, black yoga style pants and tennis shoes. The other suspect had shoulder-length brown hair and wore a gray hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes.

At least one suspect and possibly both suspects reportedly entered a black sport-utility vehicle before leaving the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. John P. Lowes at jlowes@westfield.in.gov. People may also call the Westfield police office at 317-804-3203 or dispatch at 317-773-1282.