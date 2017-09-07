Emergency preparations underway in several states ahead of Irma

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Hurricane Irma is a category 5 hurricane currently located west-northwest off the Dominican Republic’s northern coast.

Latest forecast tracks for the storm show it could make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Charleston on Monday.

The upstate could see wind gusts over 50 miles per hour and more than an inch of rain.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Wednesday, declaring a state of emergency for the possibility of Hurricane Irma impacting the state.

The executive order allows state agencies to coordinate resources in preparation for the storm.

People in vulnerable areas should review safety plans and become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties.

Personnel from the SCEMD’s Operations and Preparedness sections will be monitoring Hurricane Irma from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NORTH CAROLINA

Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for all 100 counties in North Carolina as that state prepares for Hurricane Irma.

The order will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The state of emergency will waive truck weight, size, and hours of service restrictions. It will also facilitate movement of resources in the state.

“Our emergency response teams are seasoned and ready. They have been tested repeatedly over the past year and our colleagues are ready to respond as called,” says Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks.

“But we cannot weather this storm alone. This is a tremendous storm. We need residents and visitors to ensure they are ready: check your emergency plans, restock your emergency kits, and pay close attention in the coming days to the weather forecast.”

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN GEORGIA

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties including Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Governor Deal.

“This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.”