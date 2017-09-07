Show your spirit with this Colts gear

With football season officially kicking off this weekend, there’s no better time than now to stock up on this season’s latest and greatest gear for Indianapolis Colts fans!

LIDS District Sales Mangers Payton Stone and Brett Cocherell tell us how the leading sports licensed retailer offers fans a “one-stop shop” for all their GameDay necessities:

Stocked with the season’s most fashionable and exclusive products for men, women and kids just in time for football season, fanatics can sport the hottest styles that match their fiery personality.

LIDS retail stores offer officially licensed and branded headwear of collegiate teams, major professional sports teams, as well as other specialty fashion categories in the latest styles and colors. Locker Room by LIDS is a mall-based retailer of sports headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties

LIDS makes its products even more unique with its EmbroidiGraph service – which gives LIDS the rights to allow customers to get the autograph of their favorite player, like Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton, stitched onto any piece of headwear. Other customization offerings are also available. Nearly 900 stores across the country offer customization and EmbroidiGraph services.

