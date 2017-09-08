Indiana farmer plants Princess Leia-themed corn maze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of “Star Wars” character Princess Leia says he planted it to honor the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel designed the maze in February, more than a month after Fisher’s late December death, and planted it this spring using a GPS device. The corn is now mature and its trails outline the “Star Wars” character’s face, distinctive hairstyle and part of her upper body.

Goebel tells the Evansville Courier & Press that as a longtime “Star Wars” fan he “wanted to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher.”

The maze is now ready for paying customers to explore when it opens at Goebel Farms in Evansville this weekend.