Indiana National Guard deploying 100 to Florida as Irma nears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roughly 100 members of the Indiana National Guard are preparing to head south to assist with emergency response efforts as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday authorized the Indiana National Guard to mobilize and deploy, with men and women from the Indiana Army and Air National Guard preparing to leave as early as Saturday morning. The Indianapolis-based 38th Infantry Division and the Terre Haute-based 181st Intelligence Wing are engaged at local, state and federal levels to assist ongoing efforts in Florida, according to a release sent Friday afternoon.

“The National Guard stands trained and prepared to assist authorities protect lives and property,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard. “This is a core competency of this organization and we focus on being ready when called,” Carr continued.

More than 80 members of the 38th Infantry Division are set to return soon from Texas after assisting with the management of resources there in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.