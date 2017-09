INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United Way of Central Indiana celebrated 100 years Friday.

The organization celebrated in a big way downtown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy Car Driver James Hinchcliffe played emcee of the event.

In addition to the Indy car driver, there were food truck vendors, music from The Doo and a free yoga class. Colts cheerleaders and Blue the mascot were also in attendance.

