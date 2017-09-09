The Zone: September 8, 2017

See highlights of 21 games in The Zone on WISH-TV with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown from Friday, September 8. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in central Indiana!

Also, watch as the Lawrence Township Band perform in the WISH-TV studio.

Watch highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!

Ben Davis vs. Center Grove

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers

Noblesville vs. Westfield

Brownsburg vs. Avon

Warren Central vs. Lawrence Central

Cathedral vs. Bishop Chatard

Carmel vs. Pike

Lawrence North vs. North Central

Columbus North vs. Franklin Central

Zionsville vs. Brebeuf

Plainfield vs. Roncalli

Mooresville vs. Greenwood

Terre Haute South vs. Perry Meridian

Speedway vs. Cardinal Ritter

Howe vs. Guerin Catholic