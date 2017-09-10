Evansville casino moving to new on-shore site next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Evansville casino will open its new on-shore facility next month as it moves from the riverboat location it has occupied since 1995.

Tropicana Evansville officials say its new $50 million casino will open Oct 20 and will have more of a Las Vegas feel and more amenities than its aging riverboat. The new casino is across the street from the current riverboat’s dock along the Ohio River.

The new Evansville casino is the first of Indiana’s 10 riverboats to move onto land under a state law change approved by legislators and then-Gov. Mike Pence in 2015. Several Indiana casinos argued for the change because they’ve seen big declines in business with greater competition from neighboring states.

The current Tropicana riverboat will close Oct. 16 for the casino move.