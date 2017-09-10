Hoosiers Helping Houston: Day 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While Florida faces Irma, Texas is still recovering after Hurricane Harvey.

WISH-TV teamed up with other media outlets in the city for Hoosiers Helping Houston.

WISH-TV had a location at the Buckingham offices downtown.

People dropped off donations — enough to fill abotu two semi trucks. That location also collected more than $35,000 in cash donations.

“I think any time you watch this devastation on TV, it can feel overwhelming and you feel like maybe that you couldn’t possibly make am impact. But when you see the whole neighborhood come together. Every person dropping off a case of bottled water. After half an hour, you’ve got a whole pallet full. You realize you really can make a pretty big difference,” said Nikki Crosby, a volunteer at Hoosiers Helping Houston.

All of the money will go to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The drive may be over, but you can still donate financially. WISH-TV’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting partnered with the Red Cross to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. To date, the Nexstar for Texas initiative has raised more than $2.5 million across the company’s 170 local television stations. Click here to donate.