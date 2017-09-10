Two in custody after traffic stop finds 5 pounds of marijuana on I-69

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people in custody after a traffic stop resulted in the confiscation of five pounds of marijuana early Sunday morning.

It happened on I-69 near Petersburg when an officer pulled over 40-year-old Robel Kidane and 23-year-old Rickelle Moubray for a defective license plate.

After approaching the vehicle, the officer detected s strong odor of burnt marijuana. A search of the vehicle found a duffel bag in the trunk containing five pounds of marijuana.

Kidane and Moubray both face preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.