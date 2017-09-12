IMPD visit leads to 2 arrests, confiscation of drugs, money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An IMPD home visit Monday led to the arrest of two people.

According to IMPD, 46-year-old Eddie Maxieson and 37-year-old Ray Chambers were taken into custody.

Officers were conducting a community corrections home visit at a home in the 2900 block of Ruckle Street, Maxieson’s residence.

During the search of the home, officers discovered a handgun, a 1/4 kilo of a substance suspected to be cocaine and $2,600 in cash. Chambers was also found inside the house at the time.

Maxieson, who was already on probation for attempted murder and carrying a gun without a license, now faces a number of preliminary charges including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing and possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Chambers faces several preliminary charges as well including possession of and dealing cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.