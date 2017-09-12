Man adds to prison time after threats to law enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of being on a mission to kill law enforcement officials has been sentenced to 37 additional months in prison, federal prosecutors said.

In February in Johnson County, Christopher Byrne received a five-year prison sentence for operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. He was to serve 3-1/2 years of that sentence in prison.

Following the service of the Johnson County sentence, Byrne will begin serving his time on the federal conviction. That sentence was handed down Monday in federal court in Indianapolis.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Byrne with a count of possession of a firearm and additional rounds of ammunition as a convicted felon. Byrne was said to be on an apparent mission to kill the judge assigned to his case, Greenwood police officers and prosecutors, said Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Seet. Byrne later targeted Seet as well, he said.

Byrne was first arrested in August 2016 after police found him with a gun and chemicals in his car while driving through the Greenwood Park Mall parking lot. Byrne was 31 when arrested Aug. 15, 2016.