Police: Couple bound, gagged, duct taped 4-year-old twins

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have been charged after police say they restrained, gagged and taped his 4-year-old twin boys to a wall.

WLWT-TV reports James Howell Jr. and his girlfriend Jamie Carver have both been charged with two counts of kidnapping and child endangering. Both Howell and Carver were released on bond after a hearing on Tuesday.

Howell’s children have been placed with a foster family by Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Police responded to a Cincinnati apartment Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Howell and Carver had bound the children with a belt and shoe laces. Police say the boys had also been gagged with socks and duct taped to a wall in the apartment.

Attorneys for the couple were not available immediately for comment.