Donnelly pitches jobs bill to Trump

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly was among those at a working dinner with the president Tuesday night.

While tax reform was the president’s focus, Donnelly wanted to discuss legislation he is sponsoring that would reward companies for keeping jobs in the United Sates. Donnelly said the two issues are tied together.

“It works exactly hand in glove,” Donnelly said. “Good tax reform for the middle class will also result in more jobs staying in Indiana and staying in this country.”

Donnelly is considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators up for re-election. President Trump and his team hope to convince him to vote with them on tax reform. The formal tax reform proposal is expected to be released by the Trump administration in the next couple of weeks.

U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita are both candidates in Indiana’s GOP Senate primary.