IU police investigate rape at fraternity house

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University police said Wednesday they are investigating a report of rape.

A 19-year-old student reported being raped by a 20-year-old student at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house, 815 N. Jordan Ave. There was a party going on at the house at the time, according to Capt. Craig Munroe.

Munroe said the rape was reported to have happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was reported to police Monday.

A campus security alert was not issued because police found out the name of the suspect right away. Alerts are issued when there is imminent danger or a continuing threat.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Munroe said he does not believe this case is connected to another sexual assault report that took place Sept. 3 in Briscoe Hall.

Munroe said the victim is never responsible for rape. He suggested that if someone is going to be binge drinking, bring someone along that the person trusts. If you have no intent in engaging in anything sexual, make that known.

Also, stay in public areas, he said.

Other people at parties also need to be looking out for potential male or female victims, Munroe said. If you see something suspicious, ask questions to the people involved. If you are uncomfortable intervening, find a resident assistant or chapter president who can check on the situation.