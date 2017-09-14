Indy Irish Fest Music Minute: The High Kings – Star of the County Down

Head to this year’s Indy Irish Fest and hear the rousing sound of The High Kings, who’s been smashing the Billboard World Music Chart and selling out venues within hours! Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, The High Kings call back to the heyday of ballad groups, such as The Clancy Brothers and the Dubliners.

The three Irish singers have been moving the Irish ballad tradition into the here and now since their formation ten years ago, enchanting crowds of old and young alike all over the globe. See the High Kings at Indy Irish Fest on Friday at 8:45p, Saturday at 9:30p, and on Sunday at 3:45p. Times subject to change. Advance sale tickets are just $12 at indyirishfest.com.

