What’s on Indianapolis stages for September

Let’s go “On the Aisle,” shall we?! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares his picks for the week!

“La Cage Aux Folles”

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Sept. 15 – Oct. 1

Will Swenson & Seth Rudetsky

The Cabaret

Sept. 15

thecabaret.org

“Fun Home”

Phoenix Theatre

Sept. 22 – Oct. 22

phoenixtheatre.org

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Sept. 19- Oct. 4

irtlive.com

“The Golden Age of Broadway: Rogers & Hammerstein”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Sept. 15 & 16

indianapolissymphony.org

“West Side Story”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Oct. 1

beefandboards.com

