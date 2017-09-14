What’s on Indianapolis stages for September

Let’s go “On the Aisle,” shall we?! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares his picks for the week!
“La Cage Aux Folles”
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Sept. 15 – Oct. 1
Will Swenson & Seth Rudetsky
The Cabaret
Sept. 15
“Fun Home”
Phoenix Theatre
Sept. 22 – Oct. 22
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Sept. 19- Oct. 4
“The Golden Age of Broadway: Rogers & Hammerstein”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 15 & 16
“West Side Story”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Oct. 1
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.
To purchase tickets for Magic Thread Cabaret’s “Lucas DeBard: I’ll Take Romance” visit indyfringe.org. or call (317) 308-9800.