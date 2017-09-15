HUD awards $4 million grant for East Chicago lead cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding a $4 million grant to help with lead cleanup efforts in East Chicago.

The northwest Indiana city is home to the USS Lead Superfund site, where lead was once salvaged from old car batteries and scrap metal.

Hundreds of families were recently moved out of the nearby West Calumet Housing Complex after tests found high lead levels in blood samples of some children.

The new grant was announced Friday in a joint statement by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young, as well as Rep. Pete Visclosky, who represents the area.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson met with displaced residents during a visit to the city last month.