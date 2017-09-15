Jenna Bush Hager shares school bus safety tips

You may have seen Jenna Bush Hager on Network TV, having fun covering stories or commenting on news of the day. What you might not know about Jenna is that she’s not only a TV Correspondent and the daughter of a former president, but she was also a former teacher and is now the mother of two.

Today on Indy Style, Jenna shares more about her partnership with The Propane Education & Research Council and its campaign to educate people about school bus safety and the need for more energy-efficient buses.

JENNA SHARES THIS TIMELY INFORMATION ABOUT SCHOOL BUSES:

School buses that use propane are quieter, safer and result in fewer discipline problems

More than 500,000 students will ride a propane bus to school this year.

Buses fueled by propane are providing long-term savings for school districts and private contractors

Buses fueled by propane save money as propane is 30 percent less expensive than gasoline and 50 percent less than diesel

JENNA BUSH HAGER

Jenna Bush Hager is a Contributing Correspondent for NBC News’ “Today.” Hager joined “Today” in September 2009 and covers a variety of human interest and feature stories.

Hager is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, and she serves as the Young Leadership Ambassador & Chair for UNICEF’s Next Generation committee, which aims to save, protect and improve the lives of children around the world.

Hager began her career as an elementary school teacher in 2005 in Washington, D.C. Then, from September 2006 to May 2007, she embarked on an internship with UNICEF, which took her through Latin America and the Caribbean documenting the lives of children in need. Before joining NBC News in 2009, Hager was a reading resource teacher at a public school in Baltimore, Maryland.

Based on her work with UNICEF, Hager’s first book, ANA’S STORY: A Journey of Hope, is both the true story of a 17-year-old single mother living with HIV in Latin America, and a call to action for kids of all ages to make a difference in the fight against poverty, abuse, and HIV/AIDS. Since the book’s publication, Hager has given over 50 speeches at libraries, schools and bookstores across the country to share the inspirational story of Ana and raise awareness about programs that benefit children in need.

Hager’s second book, READ ALL ABOUT IT!, is a picture book co-written with her mother, Mrs. Laura Bush. The educational children’s book was inspired by Hager and her mother’s mutual love of reading and teaching. Hager is an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine and has also written articles for The New York Times and CosmoGIRL!

In 2011, Hager was honored as one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year alongside her mother and sister, Barbara.

Hager graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2004 with a degree in English.

To learn more, visit www.BetterOurBuses.com.

