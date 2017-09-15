Wendy Williams gives us the scoop on season 9 of her talk show

She’s hailed by many as the “Queen of Daytime TV”! Host Wendy Williams chats with Amber about Season 9 of “The Wendy Williams Show” and what fans can expect from this year’s new season.

Questions for Wendy Williams:

Season 9 Premieres this Monday, September 18th – check your local listings!

What can we expect in Season 9?

Any Hot Topics you’re excited about Monday?

You’re going into Season 9. What an accomplishment! What are your thoughts on making it this long through the daytime talk scene where people like Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel, Meredith Vieira have not? What is it about you, in your opinion, that keeps this show going?

Do you like how people are so open with you and come to you for advice on ‘Ask Wendy’?

Have the ‘Ask Wendy’ questions changed over the years?

What is it about Wendy Watchers that make them so loyal to you?

We heard you celebrating your new season with an event in Times Square & will be lighting up the Empire State Building on the launch of your season premiere – you must be excited! Tell us about that?

To learn more, visit www.WendyShow.com.