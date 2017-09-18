Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, WWE Hall of Famer, passes away

(WISH) — WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan passed away Sunday at age 73.

Heenan got his start in the 1960s in the WWA in Indianapolis.

Heenan entered the business as a wrestler but became best known as a manager with WWE in the 1980s. His group, “The Heenan Family,” often feuded with Hulk Hogan in the early years of Wrestlemania.

Heenan transitioned to the commentary booth and called Wrestlemania VIII in Indianapolis with Gorilla Monsoon in 1992. He was known for his sharp wit and sense of humor, often being called “The Weasel” by fans.

He left the company and joined WCW in 1994.

Heenan spent much of the last decade out of the public eye during a battle with throat cancer.

Heenan entered WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

Vince McMahon remembered Heenan on Twitter:

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017