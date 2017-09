INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday morning crash is causing a large backup for commuters.

The three center lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are closed near the North Split because of a crash.

It’s causing delays around the 83.4 mile marker.

As of 7:30 a.m., INDOT cameras are showing backups all the way to Arlington Avenue.

