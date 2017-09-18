Ohio man accused of making sexual gestures while mowing woman’s yard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Nassau Street just before 1:00pm Sunday after a woman called police and told them a man was cutting her lawn and making “weird” movements on top of a lawnmower.

According to a police report on the incident, when police arrived they spoke with the woman who said a man later identified as Michael Horn was mowing her lawn and making the gestures.

The woman told officers she did not know Horn and the lawn mower belonged to a disabled neighbor.

Officers discovered Horn has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Beavercreek in regards to a probation violation and took him into custody.

Police learned the neighbor that owned the mower loaned it to Horn so he could mow someone’s lawn, but he was working on the wrong property.

Police also found Horn had a syringe and a spoon in his pocket.

The officers drove Horn to the Bob Evans at the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive and waited for Beavercreek Police to pick him up.

Horn is now in the Montgomery County Jail for the warrant and was also issued a summons arrest for the syringe and spoon. Those items were submitted to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for testing.