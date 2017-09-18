State to assist with credit freezing after Equifax hack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana attorney general’s office on Tuesday will host a downtown event to help people freeze their credit.

A news release from the office said the effort also will help people take other precautions in the wake of the security hack of Equifax.

“We are trying to help as many people as possible because this issue is so big and potentially so devastating,” said a news release issued Monday by the office.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.