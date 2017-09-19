Castleton mall shoe store implicated in drug ring now closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Castleton Square mall store is closed after authorities revealed that drug buys began there as part of a ring that stretched from Muncie to Indianapolis.

That same drug ring implicated a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputy, police in the multi-agency investigation said.

Anton Holland told police he and Danny Terry co-owned Circle City Soul at the northeast side mall, according to charging documents filed in Marion Superior Court Criminal Division. Yet Holland, 31, also said Terry’s name was not officially on any company documents. Holland told police he opened the store in June 2016.

Terry, 33, is the nephew of Jerry Parks, 37, the Delaware County deputy who now faces drug charges along with his wife, Bridgette Parks, authorities said. The court documents on Terry and three codefendants did not show any dealings with his uncle or his wife, but his uncle provided information on an undercover operation in the Muncie Police Department.

“The assistance amounted to providing information about undercover officers, providing information about narcotics surveillance methods, location of undercover officers,” said Zach Craig, chief administrative deputy prosecutor for Delaware County. “That definitely stands a chance of putting those individuals in harm’s way, which is definitely a main concern.”

Police began investigating Terry in July, court documents said. An undercover officer tracked Terry’s money laundering efforts as well as transactions involving heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Two transactions in August involving heroin began at the shoe store. Police also discovered Terry established a house in Lawrence as a marijuana-growing operation.

After search warrants were secured, police found about a quarter-pound of heroin in a sliding compartment of a wooden display case at the Castleton Square store. Also in the shoe store, they also found video-recording equipment, a scale with suspected narcotics residue, heat-sealed bags often used narcotics or currency packaging, and “a substantial amount of currency.”

In the Lawrence house, police said they also found the “large indoor marijuana grow” with about 150 plants and 5 pounds of marijuana.

Terry faces 14 drug charges.

Holland faces five drug charges.

His girlfriend, Alysia Muir, 24, who police said worked in the shoe store, faces 11 drug charges.

On Sept. 9, police said Joseph Majko, 63, went to the shoe store to initiate the sale of methamphetamine to Terry. Majko faces a charge of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine.

All four have their next court dates set for December.

Simon Property Group operates Castleton Square mall. Les Morris, director of public relations for Simon, said in a statement:

Simon prides itself on maintaining a family-friendly environment at our properties. The allegations regarding this former tenant are shocking. The store’s lease has been terminated, and we are cooperating with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.”