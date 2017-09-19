Indianapolis animal shelter puts up new sign addressing overcrowding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new sign at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services is catching the attention of many pet owners. The shelter is addressing overcrowding with an estimated 1,400 to 1,500 dogs and cats.

The shelter put up the sign not too long ago and a spokesperson said they want to be as transparent as possible.

They are asking people who are looking to surrender their animals to wait a couple of weeks. Because the shelter is at full capacity, animals given up now are at a high risk to be put down.

Hundreds of dogs and cats were still waiting to be adopted Tuesday night from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

“We tend to either reach capacity or get close to capacity in the summer months,” said Dimitri Kyser, who is the Public Information Officer for IACS.

Kyser said the shelter is at full capacity for the fifth time this year.

“This isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last time unfortunately,” he said.

He said the shelter has been able to control the overcrowding with help from rescue partners, foster homes, and adoption drives.

“We just want to make sure that residents of Indianapolis know that we’re here doing all that we can but we definitely need your help,” Kyser said.

The shelter put an urgent message on the front door of animal intake a few weeks ago asking people to reconsider and to hold onto the animals until October 2nd so that the dog or cat will have a better chance at being adopted than put down.

The sign reads in part, “To improve the chance of your animal being adopted we ask that you hold onto your animal until Monday October 2nd. We may be able to help you with resources to keep your pet in the home until then.”

“We want to find our furry friends a forever home make sure they can be taken home with a loving family or individual,” Kyser said.

Justice Sandlin-Mitchell said she’s been going through a lot and was looking for a new friend.

“He’s shy, he’s scared and I’ve been scared before, I know how it feels to be alone and be like just left so I just wanted him,” Sandlin-Mitchell said.

She adopted Saturn and knows he saved her like she saved him.

“It’s kind of sad in there, you know, the dogs in there are all bunched up and definitely if you feel alone a dog or a cat is a best thing to do,” she said.

IACS first put up the sign back in July and had to convert space in the past to make room for the animals.

if you would like to adopt a dog or cat from IACS, visit its website.